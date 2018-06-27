FIFA World Cup 2018: VAR is flawed, says Rio Ferdinand
VAR was once again in the spotlight following a controversial penalty decision in Portugal's draw with Iran
Former England captain Rio Ferdinand believes the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee system at the World Cup has added "entertainment value" — but admits it showed its flaws on Monday night.
VAR was once again in the spotlight following a controversial penalty decision in Portugal's draw with Iran. Iran were awarded a penalty after Portugal defender Cedric Soares was adjudged to have handled the ball. The spot-kick was awarded following a VAR referral and, with Karim Ansarifard successfully converting it, Portugal finished second place behind group winners Spain.
"Up until yesterday I think VAR has been a decent addition. I think it's added entertainment value and they've got the majority of the decisions right," he said. "But last night, I don't know who was behind the screens and helping the referee but they didn't do a good job."
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
FIFA World Cup 2018 - Top 5 African footballers to watch out for