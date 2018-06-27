FIFA World Cup 2018: VAR is flawed, says Rio Ferdinand

VAR was once again in the spotlight following a controversial penalty decision in Portugal's draw with Iran

Rio Ferdinand

Former England captain Rio Ferdinand believes the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee system at the World Cup has added "entertainment value" — but admits it showed its flaws on Monday night.

VAR was once again in the spotlight following a controversial penalty decision in Portugal's draw with Iran. Iran were awarded a penalty after Portugal defender Cedric Soares was adjudged to have handled the ball. The spot-kick was awarded following a VAR referral and, with Karim Ansarifard successfully converting it, Portugal finished second place behind group winners Spain.

"Up until yesterday I think VAR has been a decent addition. I think it's added entertainment value and they've got the majority of the decisions right," he said. "But last night, I don't know who was behind the screens and helping the referee but they didn't do a good job."

