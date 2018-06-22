FIFA World Cup 2018: VAR keeps Australia afloat with 1-1 draw vs Denmark

Peru missed a VAR-awarded penalty against the Danes in their first game, while Australia will feel justice has been served after they conceded a debatable penalty following video replays in the loss to France

Australia's Mile Jedinak after scoring from the penalty spot yesterday. Pic/AFP

Australia kept their World Cup hopes alive as a contentious penalty awarded using VAR technology earned them a 1-1 draw with Group C rivals Denmark yesterday.

Christian Eriksen had put Denmark ahead with a well-taken strike, only for Mile Jedinak to level from the penalty spot and secure a draw. Both sides can still advance into the knockout stages with one game remaining but it was VAR which once again took centre stage at the Samara Arena. Jedinak, who scored from the spot in the opening defeat to France, converted from 12 yards after VAR helped Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz judge that Yussuf Poulsen had handled in the box.

Peru missed a VAR-awarded penalty against the Danes in their first game, while Australia will feel justice has been served after they conceded a debatable penalty following video replays in the loss to France. It was Eriksen who got the ball rolling for Denmark, their talisman on hand to thrash home Nicolai Jorgensen's flick from just inside the penalty area.

