FIFA World Cup 2018: VAR not fit for purpose, says Gary Neville

England's dramatic win over Tunisia on Monday had its fair share of VAR controversy, with England being denied what appeared to be two certain penalties as Harry Kane was dragged down in the box

Gary Neville

The Video Assistant Referee system is "not fit for purpose" at the World Cup, according to Gary Neville. England's dramatic win over Tunisia on Monday had its fair share of VAR controversy, with England being denied what appeared to be two certain penalties as Harry Kane was dragged down in the box.

Neither incident was picked up by VAR officials upon review, prompting widespread criticism of the process. Speaking on Twitter, former England coach Neville said "it's not fit for purpose" and added "either give the VAR refs more time and accept the delay OR the broadcasters have to be working with the VAR officials".

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever