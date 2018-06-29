FIFA World Cup 2018: We didn't deserve to win, says German 'keeper Manuel Neuer

"You have to say we do not deserve [to go through]," he said in quotes reported on the German federation's official website dfb.de.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer arrives at Frankfurt Airport in Germany yesterday. Pic/AFP

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has admitted Germany "screwed up together" as they crashed out of the 2018 World Cup. Neuer, who received plenty of personal criticism for playing out on the wing in the final moments of the defeat to South Korea on Wednesday, also stated his intention to continue playing for the national team.

"You have to say we do not deserve [to go through]," he said in quotes reported on the German federation's official website dfb.de. "In the second round everybody would have liked to play against us. How are we going to be dangerous to an opponent if we do not get our performance [right]?

"We gave a bad picture in the three games. I cannot answer why that happened. We have to take responsibility. We screwed up, [and] we screwed up together." Asked whether he felt he had a future with the national side, Neuer replied: "I do not intend to stop."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever