FIFA World Cup 2018: We kept Ronaldo quiet, we can do it to Messi too, says Johann Berg Gudmundsson

Ahead of opening encounter against Argentina today, Iceland winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson says team can replicate Euro 2016 feat where they held Portugal 1-1

Argentina captain Lionel Messi trains on the eve of their opener against Iceland in Bronnitsy, Russia yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Lionel Messi's Argentina aim to put a shambolic World Cup build-up behind them and make a statement in their opening match against tournament debutants Iceland today. But Iceland's Burnley winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson said the minnows are confident of stopping the Argentina captain in the Group 'D' clash. Spurred on by their fans' thunderous "Viking clap", they earned a 1-1 draw with Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, then famously dumped out England to reach the quarter-finals.

"We kept Ronaldo quiet so hopefully we can do the same against Messi," Gudmundsson said. "We know we're probably going to be defending for a lot of the time and obviously he's one of the best players in the world and he can turn it on." But Messi is a man on a mission as he chases his first World Cup winner's medal and will not tolerate complacency against the minnows at Moscow's Spartak stadium.

"Iceland showed they could compete with anyone at the last Euros," he said, referring to their giant-killing run at the 2016 European Championship in France. Accusing Argentina of over-reliance on Messi may seem unfair to a team boasting the sharp attacking talents of Sergio Aguero, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain but it is a view coach Jorge Sampaoli himself has expressed. "He can carry the team on his shoulders," Sampaoli said of the player who scored 45 goals in 54 games for Barcelona this season. Iceland, ranked 17 places behind Argentina at 22nd in the world, topped their group in European qualifying with comfortable wins over Croatia, Ukraine and Turkey.

