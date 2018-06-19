FIFA World Cup 2018: We made it easy for Mexico, says Germany's Mats Hummels

Germany lost their first match at a World Cup finals for the first time since 1982 after Hirving Lozano scored the winning goal in Moscow

Hummels

Mats Hummels criticised Germany's failings after the holders slipped to a shock 1-0 defeat against Mexico in their opening World Cup match on Sunday. Germany lost their first match at a World Cup finals for the first time since 1982 after Hirving Lozano scored the winning goal in Moscow.

Centre-back Hummels said Germany had ignored the warnings from their 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia in their final friendly. "It's simple: we played like we did against Saudi Arabia, but this time it was against a better opponent," Hummels fumed. "Mexico deserved to win and we made it too easy for them, even though we knew exactly how not to play against them."

