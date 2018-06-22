FIFA World Cup 2018: We will not lose to Iceland, insists Nigeria coach Rohr

Rohr said they will use any advantage they can. "It will again be an away game for us, they will have 20,000 fans here so let's have a little advantage with the temperature," the German coach said at the Volgograd Arena yesterday

Gernot Rohr

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr says that his side are looking to turn up the heat on Iceland in a sweltering Volgograd today as they bid to keep their World Cup campaign alive. The Super Eagles must avoid defeat after opening Group D with a 2-0 loss to Croatia, while Iceland managed a surprise 1-1 draw with Argentina."

And Nigeria are hoping the temperature will work in their favour in the southern Russian city, where the mercury is expected to still be topping 30 Celsius. The African players should be more acclimatised to the hot conditions than their northern opponents.

Rohr said they will use any advantage they can. "It will again be an away game for us, they will have 20,000 fans here so let's have a little advantage with the temperature," the German coach said at the Volgograd Arena yesterday.

Defeat would see Nigeria become the third African side after Morocco and Egypt to be dumped out after just two group matches, and Rohr hit back at a reporter when asked if a loss might see his job on the line. "We will not lose this game so I do not answer this question. You can ask this question again after the game, but I will tell you we will not lose," he said. Nigeria are the youngest squad in Russia and Rohr said the experience would see them return much stronger for the next World Cup in Qatar.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever