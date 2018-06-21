FIFA World Cup 2018: We're with Lionel Messi, says Paulo Dybala

Argentine backing skipper to score tonight

Messi (2nd from left) trains with teammates in Bronnitsy yesterday. Inset: Paulo Dybala

Argentina are rallying around captain Lionel Messi as the South American giants prepare for their crucial Group D clash with Croatia here today. Messi made an unhappy start to the World Cup on Saturday, missing what would have been a winning penalty as Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw by minnows Iceland.

It was a result that has renewed doubts about Argentina's ability to mount a sustained challenge at this World Cup, four years after they reached the final in Brazil. Another adverse outcome today and many may even start to consider the unthinkable - that Argentina could be on their way out at the group stage, mirroring their shock first round exit in 2002.

"We are all with him, he knows that he can count on the support of all of us more than ever," said Argentina striker Paulo Dybala. "We are here to help him every moment, and of course we will be at his side," Dybala added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever