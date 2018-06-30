FIFA World Cup 2018: Will it be Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo in Last 8?

Messi's Argentina will lock horns against France while Ronaldo's Portugal will face Uruguay

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Pic/AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the Last 8 of the World Cup? Russia and the football world will be rooting for these two stars when the knockout stage begins today in Kazan and Sochi respectively. Messi's Argentina will lock horns against France while Ronaldo's Portugal will face Uruguay.

Both had played against each other on numerous occasions representing their clubs —Messi for FC Barcelona and Ronaldo for Manchester United and Real Madrid but they have never clashed in a World Cup.

While Messi has played 18 matches in his four World Cups, Ronaldo has played 16. Ronaldo has seven goals to his credit while Messi has six. However, both have yet to score in the knockout stage of the tournament. Incidentally, Ronaldo scored from the spot against England in their 2006 quarter-final tie-breaker and Messi did the same against The Netherlands in the 2018 semi-final. Since FIFA does not count goals in tie-breakers, there is no mention of these two goals in their career statistics.

For the most anticipated match of the tournament to happen, they will have to break this tradition soon. France and Portugal, the two European sides, are favoured by the critics to go through. Fans will love to see the two best players of contemporary football at their best and if possible, cross the Round of 16 barrier to face each other.

Zero

No. of times Messi and Ronaldo have faced each other at the FIFA World Cup

