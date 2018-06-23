FIFA World Cup 2018: Will Son Heung-min rise for South Korea?

Korea lost 0-1 to Sweden, and Son said: "I'm still disappointed about my performance. I feel very sorry for my teammates because if we don't score, it's my fault. I need to take the responsibility."

Son Heung-min. Pic/AFP

South Korea's Son Heung-min is bearing the weight of expectation at the World Cup just as heavily as Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane and Lionel Messi. South Korea today face Mexico, who earlier beat world champs Germany.

