FIFA World Cup 2018: Win against Nigeria puts pressure on Argentina, says Croatia's Luka Modric

Croatia take on Lionel Messi's Argentina on Thursday in Nizhny Novgorod. Messi's penalty was saved by Iceland goalkeeper and Modric was asked if he was nervous too before his own take

Luka Modric/AFP

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric feels his team's 2-0 triumph over Nigeria puts more pressure on Group D favourites Argentina. "They (Argentina) have quality but this win will boost our confidence and I hope we can play well against them," Modric told reporters after the game.

Modric scored from the spot in the second half during the match on Saturday to ensure the three points after Croatia went ahead through a first-half own goal by Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo. Croatia are now top of the group ahead of Iceland and Argentina, who drew 1-1 draw earlier in the day.

"It is going to be a difficult match. Maybe against the favourites in our group... but they will have to play for a win because of the scoreline today (Saturday) that they never expected." Croatia take on Lionel Messi's Argentina on Thursday in Nizhny Novgorod. Messi's penalty was saved by Iceland goalkeeper and Modric was asked if he was nervous too before his own take.

"I wasn't (nervous). I was focused on scoring. Thank God that I scored," he said. "Nothing more to say about that really." Meanwhile, Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic made light of the fact that both the team's scoring opportunities resulted from set pieces.

"A win is a win. Corners and penalties are part of football," he said. "What is important is that you score. There was luck there but we earned it. We want to be more attacking but we are not going to split hairs about how we scored. "There's still much work to be done to emerge from the group but these three points are extremely important. We can't let our guard down. Nothing is over. We have to now think of Argentina."

Also Read - FIFA World Cup 2018: Croatia Beat Nigeria 2-0

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever