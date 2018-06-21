FIFA World Cup 2018: Winning was most important, says Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo rates yesterday's 1-0 win over Morocco highly after the skipper put Portugal on the verge of Last 16 slot with fourth-minute header

Ronaldo celebrates his strike. Pics/AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo said Portugal must strive to improve at the World Cup after yesterday's 1-0 win over Group B rivals Morocco left them within sight of the knockout rounds. The Real Madrid forward scored his fourth goal in two games in Russia as the European champions moved top of their group ahead of Spain's match against Iran.

The Real Madrid star struck in the fourth minute in Moscow to surpass Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas as Europe's all-time leading scorer with 85 international goals. "I'm very happy. The most important thing was to win the game and to get the three points," Ronaldo said after his fourth-minute strike in Moscow decided a hard-fought contest. "We knew if we lost we could be out. We knew Morocco would be giving their all. It was a surprise at the start because they were so strong. I managed to score a goal, it was great for me."



Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo scores off a diving header against Morocco at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow yesterday

Morocco coach Herve Renard opted for a back four, with Manuel Da Costa and Nabil Dirar coming into the side, to provide added protection against the "absolutely exceptional" Ronaldo after his hat-trick against Spain. But his plans were torn apart within minutes at the Luzhniki Stadium as Ronaldo wriggled free of the imposing Da Costa to bury an unstoppable header past a helpless Monir El Kajoui.

It was Ronaldo's fourth goal of the tournament, more than his combined tally at three previous finals, and left him trailing just Iran's Ali Daei (109) on the list of top international goalscorers. The Real Madrid forward threatened a second soon after, swivelling on the edge of the area and scuffing just wide after a powerful run from left-back Raphael Guerreiro.

Mehdi Benatia forced a smart low save from Rui Patricio at a corner for Morocco, before Hakim Ziyach skipped his way into the Portugal area, his goal-bound effort blocked by an outstretched leg. Joao Moutinho then nipped in ahead of Mbark Boussoufa to get a vital clearing touch in the six-yard box as Morocco consistently targeted the right side of the Portuguese defence. Portugal face Iran in their final group game on June 25 in Saransk.

85

Number of goals Cristiano Ronaldo has scored — the most international goals by any European player ever

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever