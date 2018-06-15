FIFA World Cup 2018: World's biggest football party begins with a bang!

Russia is spending more than USD 13 billion on hosting football's showpiece, the most important event in the country since the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympics.

Former Spain captain Iker Casillas and model Natalia Vodianova unveil the World Cup in Moscow yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

The World Cup kicked off in Russia yesterday as the host nation took on Saudi Arabia in front of 80,000 people in Moscow after President Vladimir Putin officially declared the tournament open. Russia is spending more than USD 13 billion on hosting football's showpiece, the most important event in the country since the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympics.



Singers Robbie Williams (left) and Aida Garifullina perform during the FIFAâÂÂWorld Cup opening ceremony yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Minutes before the game started in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Putin said: "I congratulate all of you at the start of the most important championship in the world." The buildup has been dogged by controversy and diplomatic scandals and has shone a light on the challenges facing Putin's Russia. On the day of the curtainraiser, Russia freed the main opposition figure to Putin, Alexei Navalny, from jail after he served a 30-day sentence for organising an illegal protest.



Artists perform at Luzhniki Stadium yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Excitement has been steadily building in Moscow, with thousands of Saudi fans in green and white arriving in the city for the match. British pop star Robbie Williams performed at the opening ceremony at the Luzhniki, which will also host the final on July 15.

