FIFA World Cup ambassador Victoria Lopyreva says her schedule is chaotic

FIFA World Cup ambassador and former Russian model Victoria Lopyreva admits chaotic schedule promoting the global event has left her with no time to unpack

Victoria Lopyreva

Fifa's official ambassador for the upcoming World Cup in Russia, Victoria Lopyreva has had a hectic past couple of months promoting the mega event. In fact, such has been her schedule that she's almost living out of a suitcase, or that is what it seems like her life is right now. "Can you imagine? Moscow, Morocco, New York, Rio, Buenos Aires, Sudan, Dubai, Shanghai, Beirut, everyone tells me I live in an airplane. I am a citizen of the suitcase," Lopyreva told portal Women's Wear Daily recently.

Lopyreva, former Miss Russia, explained that while her country is known for continuously being in political turmoil, football is a way of lifestyle for the Russians. "We are all equal. In my country, politics won't change, but if you're talking about football, it's a lifestyle and a passion. After and before the game there are a lot of things to do," she added.

With two days to go for kickoff, Lopyreva has put her money on Brazil. "Five years ago, I would have named Argentina, but this time it will be Brazil."

