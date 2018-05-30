FIFA World Cup friendly: Tunisia hold Ronaldo-less Portugal

AC Milan striker Andre Silva hit a landmark 1000th goal for the hosts but there was little to celebrate as Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal were held 2-2 by Tunisia in a pre-World Cup friendly on Monday



Andre Silva

Still smarting from a 3-0 defeat to the Netherlands in Geneva last March, Portugal fans were hoping for a morale-boosting win less than two weeks before they head to Russia. But the defending European champions, who face Spain, Morocco and Iran in Group B, largely flattered to deceive.

Ronaldo and his goalscoring exploits would have been welcome in Braga, but the Portugal striker was given time off following Real Madrid's 3-1 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday.

