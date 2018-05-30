FIFA World Cup: Injured South Korean midfielder will be fit for, says official

Crystal Palace's South Korean midfielder Lee Chung-yong picked up a hip injury during a friendly match against Honduras but is likely to be fit for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, a national football team official said on Tuesday



Lee Chung-yong. Pic/AFP

Crystal Palace's South Korean midfielder Lee Chung-yong picked up a hip injury during a friendly match against Honduras but is likely to be fit for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, a national football team official said on Tuesday. Lee started as the right winger in South Korea's 2-0 win over Honduras at Daegu Stadium in Daegu on Monday, but was replaced by Moon Seon-min in the 54th minute with an injury, reports Yonhap news agency.

"Lee just picked up a minor bruise on his hip," a Korea Football Association official said. "He just received treatment from our medical staff and didn't go to the hospital."

Lee, who represented South Korea in two previous World Cups, landed awkwardly in the first half after trying to win the ball and received medical treatment. He went on to stay in the game, but in the 53rd minute, he collided with Roman Castillo and lay on the ground for a couple of minutes before being taken off the pitch.

The 29-year-old was later seen in the mixed zone limping, raising concerns of another injury blow for South Korea ahead of the World Cup. "Coincidently on both occasions, he injured same body part," the official said.

"When you feel pain in your hips, you feel uncomfortable walking. It's not that Lee has a problem in his legs or can't walk." South Korea are in Group F at the World Cup along with Sweden, Mexico and Germany. They will play their first match against Sweden on June 18.

