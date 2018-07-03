FIFA World Cup: We just didn't have the luck, says Schmeichel

After a 120-minute draw, the Danes lost 3-2 to Croatia in a thrilling penalty shootout, in which the Croatian goalkeeper Danijel Subasic saved three penalties and Schmeichel stopped two on Sunday

Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel says he is proud of his team despite their failure to reach the quarter-finals after a disappointing loss to Croatia. After a 120-minute draw, the Danes lost 3-2 to Croatia in a thrilling penalty shootout, in which the Croatian goalkeeper Danijel Subasic saved three penalties and Schmeichel stopped two on Sunday.

Schmeichel was chosen as the man of the match for his superb saves. "Today we had opportunities, and we were better in the second half and in the extra time. But we didn't have the luck. It is difficult to accept that and to put it into words," Schmeichel said.

"It's a strange feeling, [a] huge disappointment, but also enormous pride about our team, not only the 11 people on the pitch, but also everyone involved or working for the team," he said.

When asked about whether he felt let down by teammates who missed the penalties in the shootout, Schmeichel said that anyone who stood up and took the penalty is a hero to him and has his respect. "We win, we lose, as a team. This is a fantastic team, which I'm proud of."

