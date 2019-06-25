Fifteen criminals related to the gang of Kapil Sangwan arrested

crime

The police said that the criminals were nabbed when they met at the Goyla Dairy in Dwarka to celebrate the release of Sangwan on parole

Representational Image

New Delhi: Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested 15 criminals related to the gang of Kapil Sangwan in Dwarka on Tuesday. The police said that the criminals were nabbed when they met at the Goyla Dairy in Dwarka to celebrate the release of Sangwan on parole.

According to reports, in recent months there's a rise in a number of infiltrations by criminal gangs in Dwarka. Last month two miscreants were shot dead in a gunfight between two notorious gangs in the area.

In another incident, a juvenile was arrested for murdering a 17-year-old boy in outer-north Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, police said. According to the police, the boy was killed in Shardhanand Colony area by the accused and one more person on Thursday. A case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the India Penal Code was registered in the case.

Also Read: 20-year-old gangster held after shootout with Delhi Police: Officials

A five-member police team led by inspector Vishesh Kumar was formed to investigate the case. After checking CCTV cameras and with the help of informers, the team managed to apprehend the juvenile (also 17 years old). One country made pistol and one empty cartridge were recovered from his possession, the police said.

During the interrogation, the accused admitted to having committed the crime with the help of one more person. The accused minor revealed to the police that the deceased boy used to beat him. He even beat him up two days ago. Efforts are on to nab the co-accused, the police said.

Also Read: Gangster involved in over two dozen cases arrested in Gurgaon

In the murder case of one Chander Shekhar, which also took place in Bhalswa Dairy area on the same day, the police have identified all assailants and raids were being carried out to nab them.

(With inputs from ANI)

Top news stories of the day

Sex toys worth Rs 8 crore confiscated in two years in Mumbai

In the world's second populous nation, the obsession with sex toys shouldn't come as a surprise. What, however, does is the massive quantity of it being illegally brought into the country. The toys are regularly detained by the Customs Department. A Right To Information query filed by activist Prithviraj Maske revealed that from 2017 to January 2019, the Airport Special Courier Cell of the Mumbai Customs Department had seized sex toys worth Rs 8 crore. (Read full story)

Murder Mystery Solved: 3D face helps cops crack case

The forensic department of the KEM Hospital has helped the Navghar police crack a two-month-old murder case with the help of facial reconstruction and 3D superimposition technology, which they used to put a face on the victim's severely fractured skull. Yogesh Rane, a worker at a tea stall in Mulund had in March smashed the face of his colleague Vijay Kishor and burnt his upper body for laughing at him at the gym. He was caught after he attempted to kill another co-worker when the latter started asking him questions about Kishor's sudden disappearance. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Corporators oppose parking fines, say additionl infra required

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to tackle the city's illegal parking menace has fallen flat with corporators opposing the move of charging hefty fines without providing the required infrastructure or additional parking space to citizens. Not only members of the ruling coalition, even the Opposition opposed the move at the civic body's general body meeting on Monday. (Read full story)

Mumbai's top cop pedals to 1,500 km cycling history

Indian Police Service (IPS) Krishna Prakash, special inspector general of police (IGP), administration, Maharashtra, is back home in Mumbai after creating cycling history. The tough cop has finished a stupendous fourth in the men's open category of the Race Across West (RAW) in USA. The race, which requires cycling for approximately 1,500 km across four American states, started on June 11 and ended on June 14. (Read full story)

Bandra court asks police to probe case of school that blamed child for bad touch

The Bandra Court has directed the Santacruz police to register an offence against a reputed school in Vile Parle after a petitioner parent alleged mental harassment of her child by it. Last year, the eight-year-old child was reprimanded for inappropriately touching his classmates, by the school. The parents later complained that the way the school treated the child thereon, was harassment. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates