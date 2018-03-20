Fifth Harmony members announce hiatus to pursue solo careers

Popular girl group Fifth Harmony has decided to go on hiatus as the members, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui, want to pursue "solo endeavours"

Popular girl group Fifth Harmony has decided to go on hiatus as the members, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui, want to pursue "solo endeavours". The band made the announcement on their official Twitter page.

"Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we've realised just how far we've come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than eve. We've really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can't begin to express our gratitude to y'all for coming along with us on this wild ride!

"... We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals. In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family," the members said in a statement.

Fifth Harmony also noted that their break would not affect scheduled concerts and performances through the end of 2018. Camila Cabello was also part of the band until her departure in December 2016. She has found success as a solo artist since her departure from Fifth Harmony, with hit singles such as "Havana" and "Never Be the Same."

