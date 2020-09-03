Fifty shades of play

'Taught me to deal with lack of fair play'

Randeep Hooda

Early on in my life, I took up horse-riding due to chronic bronchitis, and I'm glad that I did. There is a certain tenacity and discipline that one develops through sports. It teaches you to train harder, and come back stronger after a loss. There have been many instances in life where [I have noticed] a lack of fair play. Accepting such situations with grace and dignity is something you learn to do, because [you encounter] such situations on the ground, innumerable times. It is the best way to develop social, mental, and physical skills that enable you to deal with loss and victory.

'Will ensure my kids practice it'

Deepika Padukone

My outlook towards life, the way I perceive and deal with challenges, and the choices that I make, all these factors have been affected by my history as a [sportswoman]. There's a lot that I've derived from it and it has had a huge impact on my life. Each time I meet parents, as well as youngsters, I always stress on [the fact that children should take to it]. I know that whenever we [Ranveer Singh and she] have children, we will ensure that they [practice it too], and take to the outdoors. We don't do that enough, especially in this digital age. It's important to encourage kids to go outdoors. That is the kind of upbringing that I had, and I can't imagine what my life would have been if it wasn't for the athletic upbringing that I was given.

When I'd return from school, I'd either head to the badminton court to play, or go out and play with friends. It doesn't have to be a professional endeavour; taking to it recreationally as well can be [as beneficial].

'Took bold life decisions since sports taught me it's okay to fail'

John Abraham

Sports is not just about fitness. It requires a disciplined mind and teaches you to accept defeat graciously. I am often asked about the brave decisions that I take, both as an actor and producer, and I always tell people that I can take them because I am not afraid of failure. That is something I have learnt as a sportsman. Sports is not about winning; it's about participating. I would play football, but couldn't pursue it because there was no money in it. Then, I owned a football team, and I did that only to satiate my desire [of being associated with the sport].

Also, if you look at the body of a sportsperson, and one who simply trains in the gym, you can instantly see the difference. Marrying the two is important. As an actor, I would say I am someone who is fit throughout the year, and not [just around a shoot schedule]. And that is due to the lifestyle that I developed [as a player] while growing up.

'Teaches you character-building'

Abhishek Bachchan

Children should play as much as is possible. That's how both, Aishwarya [Rai Bachchan, wife] and I were also brought up. Thankfully, our daughter [Aaradhya] is an active kid. As far as I am concerned, sports has influenced my life tremendously. It has made me what I am today. It is a passion; one that I inherited from my father and it has taught me a lot, and continues to do so, today. [Apart from being an athletic activity], it teaches you character-building, and equips you to take on life. That's what I've learnt, both, as a sportsman and now, a sports entrepreneur. Everyone should indulge in it because there's a lot to derive from it, apart from physical fitness.

