There is strife in a Metro, as Metro 3 work seems to have laid low some of the state's top bureaucrats and ministers who stay in the plush Mantralaya precinct.

A report in this newspaper said that several residents in the area have been afflicted by dengue and malaria. The BMC has conducted an inspection of the Metro 3 pits and found larvae of the dengue virus in them.

We must now see BMC and Metro authorities on the same page when it comes to fighting this. Ego battles and miscommunication should not result in solutions to this problem falling between the cracks, as it often happens.

There has to be a sense of urgency and purpose as we stand at the start of a delayed monsoon which is sure to exacerbate this, given the water logging that is sure to happen in the season.

That is why there must be clarity about the path ahead, with both agencies on an absolutely well-defined path, each shouldering the responsibility and fighting this jointly.

There are so many instances of passing the buck, uncertain definition about responsibilities, and a general sense of confusion to several city problems that require co-ordination and joint effort.

Fogging of the area is now imperative and this should be done regularly, along with a meeting with Metro 3 authorities to yield tangible results. Going beyond the affected area, many precautions also need to be taken now that the monsoon is around the corner; the rains have already hit Pune.

Housing societies across the city have to be on alert for water collection in receptacles, etc. in their premises. Every construction site needs to be extra cautious about water collecting in pits dug for their work. Fight a multi-pronged battle against malaria and dengue this season.

