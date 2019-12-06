Fight over seat costs commuter his right hand

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The infamous Mumbai local train fight took a rather ugly turn on Thursday morning with one man being thrown out of a running local at Kurla station. The man was allegedly involved in a fight with four fellow passengers over a seat in the CSMT-bound local train on the harbour line of Central Railway. The brawl began at Govandi after the four passengers boarded the train and began arguing with the 35-year-old victim.

The argument soon turned violent and the four passengers dragged the victim to the train door and pushed him off the train. As soon as the man fell off the train between Tilak Nagar and Kurla, a Panvel-bound train ran over his right hand. He is now admitted to Sion hospital. Vijay Kumar Gupta boarded the 8:52-am train from Mankhurd and was rushed to the hospital by Kurla RPF.



Vijay Gupta's relatives hold up his picture. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

When the victim's relative Ravi Gupta received a call from him at around 9 am, "he said he was thrown out of a moving local by four unknown passengers who argued over a seat and wanted him to vacate it claiming their group travelled daily in the same local." He added, "My uncle also travels in the same local daily and he refused to leave his seat. That's when the group began to assault and abused him. He was later dragged towards the door and pushed. He was lucky to survive," Ravi Gupta told mid-day.

"Doctors at Sion Hospital are trying to fix his hand. He is the only earning member of his family," Ravi said, adding that the victim worked at a shop in Charni road. The family has filed a complaint with the police and "hopes that the accused will be caught soon." Senior PI of Wadala GRP said, "We have registered a case of attempt to murder under section 307 of IPC and the search for the four passengers is underway based on CCTV cameras installed at railway stations."

