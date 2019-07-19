Fighting digital addiction

things-to-do

One of the banes of the Internet â the TikTok social media app â has already claimed the lives of a 15-year-old girl in Mumbai, a 12-year-old boy in Rajasthan and a 24-year-old mother in Tamil Nadu in six months

Representational Image

Though the invention and rampant usage of the Internet has made a lot more accessible to mankind, it has also eaten away into our already hectic lives. One of the banes of the Internet — the TikTok social media app — has already claimed the lives of a 15-year-old girl in Mumbai, a 12-year-old boy in Rajasthan and a 24-year-old mother in Tamil Nadu in six months. And so, stemming from this, a few experts including Dr Anjali Chhabria, psychiatrist and founder of MindTemple, and Dr Amit Malik, psychiatrist and founder and CEO of InnerHour, will talk about the negative effects of the Internet and how to survive it. Nikhil Taneja, mental health advocate and co-founder of Yuvaa, will moderate the session.

On: July 23, 7 pm

At: CoWorks, second floor, Birla Centurion, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli.

Registration: till 6.30 pm

Log on to: asiasocietyindiacentre@asiasociety.org

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates