Fighting for the family

Singer Jennifer Lopez gets involved in former baseballer partner Alex's child support battle with ex-wife Cynthia

Cynthia Scurtis, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

American singer Jennifer Lopez has got embroiled in former baseballer boyfriend Alex Rodriguez's battle for child support with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Alex, 43, has two daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10 with former psychology teacher Cynthia, 45, while Jennifer, 49, has twins Max and Emme, 10, with singer Marc Anthony. According to a source, JLo, who attended a meeting between the two parties recently, feels Alex is paying too much money to Cynthia.

The source told the Page Six magazine that JLo wants Alex, who earned more than $400 million during his MLB career, to pay only $10,000 a month in child support. The former New York Yankees star is reportedly shelling out $100,000-plus monthly to support his young daughter. The source revealed that the second day of mediation was postponed after negotiations got heated. "She's driving the bus," a source said of JLo's influence on Alex.

