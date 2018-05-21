Figo expects Portugal to win FIFA World Cup 2018

Portuguese former football great Luis Figo said he expected Real Madrid to win the Champions League and was picking Portugal to take the World Cup title in Russia



Luis Figo. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Portuguese former football great Luis Figo said he expected Real Madrid to win the Champions League and was picking Portugal to take the World Cup title in Russia. "I believe (Real) Madrid is one of the favourites to win because of its experience and history, but it's a final and anything can happen, I expect it to be crazy," Figo said during a joint press conference with former football players Eric Abidal and Fernando Morientes here, reports Efe.

Figo, Abidal and Morientes joined fellow retired football legends Roberto Carlos, Carles Puyol, Javier Saviola and Rene Higuita, among others, in playing the "Match for Peace" on Saturday night. The foreign legends defeated a team of retired Honduran stars, including former national team captain Amador Guevara, Julio Cesar Leon and Noel Valladares, 5-2 in the charity match.

"It's a pleasure to be here, this is a different kind of match for us," Figo said. The 45-year-old Figo, who played for Real Madrid during his stellar career with several clubs, said Portugal had a good shot at winning the World Cup, which will be played in Russia from June 14 to July 15.

"I expect Portugal to be the world champion, (because) it has a mix of young and experienced players. For us, it's very important to do a good job. We may possibly not be considered a favourite, but we know we can compete," Figo said.

