FIH Champions Trophy: India lose 2-3 to Australia for first defeat

Indian and Australia hockey players compete during their match at the Rabobank Men's Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018, in Netherlands. Pic/PTI

Energy ran low and combined with errors and turn-overs gave the World Champions a distinct advantage as Australia ran out 3-2 winners over an Indian side that would be searching for answers after a rather ragged display. In the dying seconds, an equaliser could have been snatched that could have given India a crucial point but questions would be raised over the performance in the first three quarters.

India remain on six points after three matches with Australia leading the table with 7, followed by the Dutch with six too and the rear being brought up by Argentina with four, Belgium 2 and Pakistan yet to secure a win. All teams have played three matches each. Australia as usual was the aggressive starter getting the lead early in the 6th minute when Lachlan Sharp scored.

India equalised when Sunil on the right sent in a cross that beat Aussie and Indian sticks but found Varun who from slightly wide of the circle sent in a blinder for the equaliser. India should have settled themselves down in the next few minutes but lost too many balls in the midfield and also gave away unnecessary turn-overs. Australia punished India when they took the lead off a Tom Craig goal in the 15th minute.

India had already wasted two PC's in the 1st quarter. In the 33rd minute, came Australia's 3rd goal and it seemed India may buckle. Gaps were being created and India seemed to be tiring. Lack of energy contributed towards a misfiring midfield and three green cards (Sardar Singh, SV Sunil, Harmanpreet Singh) and a yellow card to Manpreet Singh contributed to Australia holding sway in the crucial moments.

After Trent Mitton gave Australia their 3rd goal, the World Champions had a few sharp chances which Indian goalkeeper Sreejesh saved; a few of PC's and a few coming out to take shots on the pads.

India still hung around and ironically their best period came after Sreejesh was taken off with three minutes remaining. They had three consecutive PC's and finally, Harmanpreet knocked in the 2nd goal of the 8th PC. India pressed hard and Lalit could have easily got the equaliser but instead of holding it, tried to hit it on the pace. But still, India had a 9th PC which Australia defended. India now plays Belgium tomorrow in what is a must win-match for India to clinch a podium or a place in the Champions Trophy final.

