FIH Pro League: Go fourth and conquer

Indian hockey's consistent inconsistencies notwithstanding, over the last decade and a half, goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has stood like a rock at the back—defending, diving and delivering the goods. So, when he hails a certain milestone, it must be precious.



The Indian men's hockey team attained an all-time high World No. 4 FIH ranking recently, and Sreejesh believes it's is the best thing to have happened to modern hockey.

"When I began playing for India in 2006, our ranking was way beyond 10. And we viewed top teams then like Germany, Australia and the Netherlands as Gods of the game. So, today, to be ranked alongside or above them, feels very special," Sreejesh, 31, told mid-day from the SAI centre in Bangalore after a training session at the ongoing national camp there.

"The rise in rankings began in 2010 after the introduction of foreign coaches, who turned things around dramatically. Names like Jose Brasa, Michael Nobbs, Terry Walsh, Roelant Oltmans...Ric Charlesworth was with us briefly too. In between, there was Harendra Singh too who did a lot. The second crucial factor that has contributed to our rising ranking is the franchise-based Hockey India League that began in 2013. Earlier, we would be in awe of the world's top players as we met rarely but with the HIL, they were living with us, and the constant interaction boosted our confidence," explained Sreejesh, the 2014 and 2018 FIH Champions Trophy's Best Goalkeeper.

PR Sreejesh

With a high ranking though, comes responsibility and Team India can't afford any slip-ups with the Olympics at hand, felt Sreejesh: "We have to work harder. We have beaten powerhouses like the Netherlands and Australia [in the FIH Pro League] but need to do that consistently in the build-up to the Tokyo Games."

Speaking of the Olympics, this will be his third and, possibly, final Games. So how will he approach it?

"At my first Olympics [London 2012], I was excited to see the world's top sports stars. I was fascinated to be living in the same Village as Usain Bolt and Serena Williams. Maybe that took away my focus [India were bottom placed]. In Rio, I avoided all distraction and focused on the game and we did better [India lost 1-3 to Belgium in the quarters]. In Tokyo it's up to senior players like myself, SV Sunil, Rupinderpal Singh and others to instill the same attitude in some of our youngsters, who will be playing their first Olympics. They must ignore all else and only think about the next match. Only then, can we realise our dream of a podium finish."

