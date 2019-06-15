FIH Series: India thrash Asian Games champion Japan; to play South Africa in final today

other-sports

Hosts maul Asian Games champions 7-2; to meet South Africa in final today

India's Ramadeep Singh celebrates scoring a goal against reigning Asian Games champions Japan in Bhubaneswar yesterday

Bhubaneswar: India outplayed reigning Asian Games champion Japan 7-2 to storm into the summit clash of the FIH Series Finals hockey tournament here yesterday, assuring themselves a place in the year end's Olympic qualifying event.

Ramandeep's fab return

Returning to the side after a long injury lay-off, Ramadeep Singh (23rd, 37th minutes) finally got his mojo back with a double strike, while Harmanpreet Singh (7th), Varun Kumar (14th), Hardik Singh (25th), Gursahibjit Singh (43rd) and Vivek Sagar Prasad (47) also registered their name on the scoresheet. Japan's goals were scored by Kenji Kitazato (2nd) and Kota Watanabe (20th).

Japan play USA

India will face South Africa in today's final while Japan will square off against USA in the third-fourth place play-off match. South Africa had earlier defeated USA 2-1 in the first semi-final. For the first time in the tournament, the Indian defence was literally tested as World No. 18 Japan gave a good account of themselves in patches. To the dismay of the home crowd, Japan took the lead in the second minute from a counter attack.

Kitazato slammed home past Indian goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak after receiving a pass from Kenta Tanaka from their first attack. The stunned Indians got their act together quickly and created a flurry of opportunities. Gursahibjit Singh was guilty of wasting a golden chance in the fifth minute from close range after he was beautifully set up by Nilkanta Sharma and Ramadeep.

Two minutes later, India secured back-to-back penalty corners and Harmanpreet equalised from the second chance. The Indians kept up the pressure and earned three consecutive short corners in the 14th minute and this time Varun beat Japan defence with a powerful grounded flick to hand the hosts a 2-1 lead. The FIH Series Finals provide two spots in the Olympic Qualifiers to be held in October-November this year.

Top stories of the day

Mumbai Crime: Baby kidnapper pretended to be pregnant for 7 months, reveals probe

Maharashtra cabinet reshuffle to take place on June 16

Pastor dupes 700 people of one parish

Mumbai: Loose iron scaffolding at GST office leaves bizman 'brain dead'

Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

On 51st birthday, Raj Thackeray blesses flower bouquet while Sharmila blushes

From Shashi Tharoor's son to Laxmi Mittal's daughter: Big, fat Indian weddings

Mumbai rains: These 15 photos will surely put a smile on your face!

Mumbai: Alert nurse of Nair hospital helps reunite kidnapped baby with parents

Mumbai: Vashi school refuses admission to child of single mother

Mumbai: Bio-toilets near Gateway of India shut after wind, waves slam it leaving debris on road

Mumbai Rains: 100 illegal structures on nullahs razed in five days by BMC

Mumbai Rains: Three dead in tree collapse incidents in Jogeshwari, Malad, and Govandi

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates