Filled with pride, love: Bollywood celebs wish Happy Republic Day

bollywood

On the 70th Republic Day on Saturday, a slew of celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor took to social media to wish everyone a Happy Republic Day and urge them to make the country even better

Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Karan Johar

On the 70th Republic Day on Saturday, a slew of celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor took to social media to wish everyone a Happy Republic Day and urge them to make the country even better.

Here's what the celebrities tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: A very happy Republic Day. long live.

T 2269 - .. there is but nothing to say .. I mean there is and always will be but the circumstances that coerced me to join the wagon trail .. liv long and happy ..ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ¹ðÂÂ¹ðÂÂ¹ðÂÂ¹ðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤Â — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 25, 2019

Salman Khan: 'Bharat' (team) wishes every one a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind.

Karan Johar: She is strong, resilient, relevant and all heart. She is India! Happy Republic Day

She is strong....resilient....relevant and all heart....she is INDIA!!!! #HappyRepublicDay — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 26, 2019

Sanjay Dutt: Looking at our national flag fly high fills my heart with pride! This Republic Day let's pledge to do our bit to make India a country which the world looks up to. Jai Hind.

Looking at our national flag fly high fills my heart with pride! This Republic Day let's pledge to do our bit to make India a country which the world looks up to. Jai Hind ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ #HappyRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/UMosYy0Hum — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) January 26, 2019

Riteish Deshmukh: Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind Jai Bharat.

Sonam K Ahuja: I wish all my fellow Indians a very Happy Republic Day. It's important that we take today, and every day to realize how lucky we are to live in this great country!

I wish all my fellow Indians a very Happy Republic Day. It's important that we take today, and every day to realize how lucky we are to live in this great country!ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³#HappyRepublicDay — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 26, 2019

Arjun Kapoor: Let's prioritise to be the change we want to see in our country.. Happy Republic Day.

Let’s promise to be the change we want to see in our country.. Happy Republic Day! — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) January 26, 2019

Vir Das: Holidays like Republic Day are a pretty good indicator of who serves our country and why we should be grateful to them. Policemen, military, doctors, railways, sanitation and so many more. The people who work on this holiday are who we should dedicate it to.

Holidays like Republic Day are a pretty good indicator of who serves our country and why we should be grateful to them. Policemen, military, doctors, railways, sanitation and so many more. The people who work on this holiday are who we should dedicate it to ðÂÂÂ — Vir Das (@thevirdas) January 26, 2019

Abhishek Bachchan: Jai Hind. Happy Republic Day to all.

à¤Âà¤¯ à¤¹à¤¿à¤Âà¤¦à¥¤ ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³

à¤Âà¤ª à¤¸à¤¬à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤£à¤¤à¤Âà¤¤à¥Âà¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤Âà¥Â à¤¶à¥Âà¤­à¤Âà¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤Âà¤Âà¥¤ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 26, 2019

Raveena Tandon: Happy Republic Day to all of you! Rejoice in the glory of India and our freedom fighters on this republic day. Vande Mataram.

Happy Republic Day to all of you! Rejoice in the glory of India and our freedom fighters on this republic day. Vande Mataram! ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ ðÂÂÂ https://t.co/SLqyi7Gm2N — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 26, 2019

Dia Mirza: "Environmental protection is Patriotism in action". Happy Republic Day India. I Salute all who protect wild India. For they secure our health, secure what cleans our air, gives us water and life itself.

Vishal Dadlani: Jai Hind, my friends. Happy Republic Day to every Indian across the world. Read the Preamble to the Constitution Of India, and lets remind ourselves of how great we could be if we made this our personal mission statement too.

Vivek Anand Oberoi: We stand in honour of our armed forces and salute their valour for staying at the borders and protecting us against all enemies at all times. Thank you for keeping us all safe. Wish you all a very Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind to the best armed forces in the world.

Rannvijay Singha: Jai Hind.

Also Read: Find out: How's the josh across the country on 70th Republic Day

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever