Film and Television studios will just become huge sources of infection, says Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapur feels it's dangerous to resume shooting or dubbing in closed interior spaces

amid the pandemic. On Monday, Kapur took to Twitter and praised the stars for showing courage to publicly open up about contracting COVID-19. Along with it, he also emphasised on how dangerous is to start work in close interior spaces.

Kapur's tweet comes in the wake of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Abhishek was spotted at a dubbing studio in Mumbai a couple of days ago. He was recording for his web series Breathe: Into The Shadows.

"As we pray for the recovery of our beloved stars, let's admire their courage in declaring that have symptoms of #Covid_19 How many are not telling the world? Proves it's dangerous to start filming/dubbing in close interior spaces. Studios will just become huge sources of infection," he tweeted.

He further spoke about the theatre and movie business. "Theatres are not going to open for at least a year. So all hype around the first weeks business of 100+ crores is dead. So the theatrical Star System is dead. Stars will have to go to the existing OTT platform or stream films themselves through their own apps. Technology is quite simple," tweeted Kapur.

Another interesting example he gave on film business he gave was how most of the fans of his film Mr India, have actually never watched the film in theatres. Shekhar Kapur's tweet read, "The fear is that films meant for the big screen will never be as effective on small screens like TV, Video or phone. 99% of the ardent fans of #MrIndia have never ever seen Mr India on the big screen. And continue to enjoy it on smaller screens. It's the content that matters!"

