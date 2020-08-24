Film and TV production get green signal from I&B Ministry

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday announced the reopening of the film and TV production industry that has been shut for several months since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, subject to Covid-19 restrictions.

"The new SOP will be like a 'Sanjeevani' for the media production industry. Social distancing and masks will be an integral part of this SOP. The general principle behind the Standard Operating Procedure would help create a safe working environment for both the cast and the crew," Javadekar said.

The SOP ensures adequate distancing at shoot locations and other workplaces and includes measures like proper sanitisation, crowd management, and provision for protective equipment.

The Minister said that the core principle of this SOP is 'contact minimisation'. The SOP suggests that sharing of costumes, props, wigs, makeup, etc., shall be kept to the minimum and persons handling shared equipment shall wear gloves.

Lapel mics shall be avoided and never shared while direct contact with diaphragm of the mics shall be avoided.

A strict physical distancing of six feet shall be adhered to at shoot locations, recording studios, and editing rooms etc. The SOP also suggests that minimum cast and crew shall be present during the shoots.

The new SOP, however, prohibits the entry of visitors or audience at shooting spots.

