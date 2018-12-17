Film fraternity hails P.V. Sindhu for a historic win

bollywood

PV Sindhu is the first Indian to score the victory. Sindhu defeated title favourite Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 21-19, 21-17 in the women's singles final

Winner Sindhu Pusarla of India poses with her trophy after the women's singles final match at the 2018 BWF World Tour Finals badminton competition in Guangzhou in southern China's Guangdong province on December 16, 2018. Pic/AFP

Film fraternity members led by megastar Amitabh Bachchan extended hearty congratulations to P.V. Sindhu on her historic win at the season finale at the BWF World Tour Finals 2018 badminton tournament in Guangzhou, China, on Sunday. She is the first Indian to score the victory. Sindhu defeated title favourite Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 21-19, 21-17 in the women's singles final.

Here's what the film celebrities said:

Amitabh Bachchan: Yeeaah! P.V. Sindhu world champion at badminton championship in China. So so proud of you. Well done PV. You have fought your way back to the top, never gave up, never ever do! Made India immensely proud.

Shekhar Kapur: That amazing roar of victory from P.V. Sindhu. Congratulations.

Taapsee Pannu: Sindhuuuuuuuu! You Rockstar! Congratulations! So proud of you! Be kind to my team.

Onir: Amazing, you make us all proud. Respect P.V. Sindhu. Congratulations and many more years of amazing badminton to you. P.V. Sindhu scripts history, becomes first Indian to win BWF World Tour Finals.

Adil Hussain: Big Congratulations to you.. You make us proud.

Gaurav Kapur: GOLD! Sindhu you legend! Sooooo happy! Well played Okuhara and congratulations Gopi Sir.

Ashoke Pandit: Heartiest congratulations to P.V. Sindhu.

