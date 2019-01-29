Film on Korean pop band gets India release for one day

things-to-do

Fans from Mumbai reveal their anticipation as a film on Korean boy band BTS gets set for a one-day India release

Explain this. On January 26, Korean band BTS released Love Yourself In Seoul, a film based on a concert, across 3,800 global screens - making it the widest movie release in history. In India, Bangtan India, the official fanclub for the BTS Army, even tweeted out a form in collaboration with PVR cinemas for an estimate number of people in each city who are planning to watch the film when it releases this weekend, to ensure that fans aren't deprived of screenings. So, what was the genesis of the BTS love story? Only true fans can tell.

LOG ON TO: pvrcinemas.com



Salonie Powar

Cultural appreciation

A few years back, Salonie Powar was a stranger to K-pop, but eventually discovered BTS' V (Kim Taehyung) and Jin (Kim Seokjin) through Korean drama. The 21-year-old liked how genuine they were. "We've been conditioned to think that only the West is 'cool'. BTS and K-pop helped me realise how to appreciate my culture - how they have proudly proclaimed theirs," she says, recalling her experience of seeing them live in the UK last year. "I enjoyed every single moment of it, their voices sound exactly like their recorded tracks, maybe better... I will most probably not be watching the movie as I've seen them live and I'd like to give others the opportunity to experience the concert."



Suhail Shaikh

An intimate experience

For 22-year-old Suhail Shaikh, his love for BTS began with a single click on YouTube. "Initially, people were not really into the idea of following a band whose language wasn't understood clearly. This still persists but to a lesser extent; a lot of people have joined in on the bandwagon of BTS after the band's recent global success," he says. The film has released with ScreenX technology, which provides for a 270-degree viewing experience in equipped theatres. And although that won't be a reality in India, Shaikh adds that a screening itself is a big deal. "It will give us a glimpse of what fans experienced live in Seoul... I will try my best to get tickets booked."



Shreya Nair

All for the fandom

When Shreya Nair went to watch BTS' debut film, Burn the Stage, in November, she was witness to loud cheers while fans gave out posters and photo cards. Nair has been following the outfit for the past two years after a friend introduced her to the band, and she was blinded by the boys dancing with "intense coordination". The 22-year-old says, "I think K-pop has got a lot more exposure in the last two years. In November, shows in Mumbai sold out in a few hours and Inox had to add many more shows. I'm not disappointed by a regular screening as it's the closest an Indian fan can get to a concert. There'll be a massive rush for tickets, and I'll go if I can snag a good seat."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates