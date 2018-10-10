Film on Shyam Benegal's mind?

bollywood

Shyam Benegal plans a comeback film after eight years of hiatus

Shyam Benegal

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal last directed a feature film titled Well Done Abba in 2010. A few years later, he made a mini-series. He now says he is yearning to make a film again.

His list of achievements is undoubtedly an exhaustive one. He has bagged the prestigious National Film Award multiple times and has been conferred with a Padma Bhushan, among various honours. What else does he want to do? "I want to make a film," he replied. "The point is that I have to [work with] people who want to put money into it, desire to be a part of the same film that I want to make, and not tell me to change it." He has "a couple of scripts ready".

"They are both feature films. One of them can eventually if somebody desires it to be, become a web series. It's a chase that takes you all over the country. The other one is based on Radha-Krishna," he said. Meanwhile, Benegal will be honoured with the Excellence in Cinema Award India for his contribution to the Indian film industry, at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on October 25.

Also Read: Satyadev Dubey's Students And Colleagues Plan Tribute For His 82nd Birth Anniversary

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever