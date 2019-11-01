MENU

Film producer Champak Jain passes away

Updated: Nov 01, 2019, 11:13 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Sonu Sood and host of other celebs offered condolences to Champak Jain's family on social media

Champak Jain. Picture courtesy: Sanjay Nirupam's Instagram account
Film producer Champak Jain passed away on Thursday after suffering from a brain haemorrhage. Champak was one of the owners of Venus Records and Tapes which produced hit films like the 1994 blockbuster Main Khiladi Tu Anari starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. He is the brother of Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain.

His last rites will take place on Friday in Mumbai. Actor Sonu Sood expressed grief on the sudden demise of the producer by calling him a "noble soul". "Really sad to know about the sudden demise of Champak Jain Ji. He was such a noble soul. Had such fond memories of him. My condolences to the entire Venus family, Rattan Jain Ji, Ganesh Jain ji RIP Champak sir, [sic]" tweeted the actor.

Singer Mika Singh also offered his condolence to the family and wrote:

A host of other celebrities also paid tributes and offered their condolences: 

Congress politician Sanjay Nirupam also mourned the untimely death and paid tribute to the late film producer and wrote:

Tags

sonu soodbollywood newsEntertainment News

