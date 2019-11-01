Film producer Champak Jain passes away

Film producer Champak Jain passed away on Thursday after suffering from a brain haemorrhage. Champak was one of the owners of Venus Records and Tapes which produced hit films like the 1994 blockbuster Main Khiladi Tu Anari starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. He is the brother of Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain.

His last rites will take place on Friday in Mumbai. Actor Sonu Sood expressed grief on the sudden demise of the producer by calling him a "noble soul". "Really sad to know about the sudden demise of Champak Jain Ji. He was such a noble soul. Had such fond memories of him. My condolences to the entire Venus family, Rattan Jain Ji, Ganesh Jain ji RIP Champak sir, [sic]" tweeted the actor.

Singer Mika Singh also offered his condolence to the family and wrote:

Shocked and extremely saddened to hear about the passing of my very dear friend Mr.champakjain the owner of @Venus__Music . He was a very kind and helpful man. May God bless his soul, RIPðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ pic.twitter.com/f9vhBszvX5 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 31, 2019

A host of other celebrities also paid tributes and offered their condolences:

Really sad to hear the sudden demise of #ChampakJain of @Venus__Music may his soul rest in peace. — Karanvir Bohra ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@KVBohra) November 1, 2019

Sad day for the Hindi film Industry.

It has lost two stalwarts. Producers #ChampakJain & #RajuMawani.

Champak Jain Ji’s last rites will be held tom at Santa Cruz Cremation at 11 a.m & Raju Mawani ji ‘s at Oshiwara Cremation at 7 pm.



à¤Âà¤®à¥Â à¤¶à¤¾à¤Âà¤¤à¤¿ ! pic.twitter.com/Lt3pevxoJd — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) October 31, 2019

Extremely sad to know that Our friend #ChampakJain is no more. Champak ji belongs to the family who own #Venus music company who have also produced super hit films. A great human being. Industry will miss him.

à¤Âà¤®à¥Â à¤¶à¤¾à¤Âà¤¤à¤¿ ! pic.twitter.com/ZAWJvxFI0B — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) October 31, 2019

Congress politician Sanjay Nirupam also mourned the untimely death and paid tribute to the late film producer and wrote:

Deeply saddened to hear about untimely death of Champak Jain.

He was a dear friend of mine. I have lot of fond memories of his. He was gem of person.

My heartfelt condolences to his family members and whole Venus group.#ChampakJain pic.twitter.com/lspz2DAVq2 — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) October 31, 2019

