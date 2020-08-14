Filmeraa Music's Aazaadiyan Mili Mujhko is a unique take on independence

- Devanshi Shah

Being determined about celebrating and promoting independent films & artists on his OTT app Filmeraa, award-winning writer, director, and producer Akash Goila is all set to unveil the first music video from his own music label Filmeraa Music. Titled 'Aazaadiyan Mili Mujhko', the song is enjoying an appropriate release on this Independence Day. Akash Goila revealed to us the inspiration behind this new video and what's in store for music lovers from Filmeraa Music.

"See, the idea of launching Filmeraa's own music label is again bringing transparency among independent musicians, helping them earn better, and spreading the real music that deserves recognition. We're giving a chance to all kinds of music and percussion artists under one lib. You will see the extremely talented Paribhasha featuring in the music video, who has also penned down wonderful lyrics to this song, along with lending her soulful voice to it. It was she who came up with this felicitous concept of nature taking its toll in the times of coronavirus rampaging the world. The plot and the concept were so impactful that I was immediately convinced to make it into a beautiful song with an effective music video to deliver the message across. Being a fan of dark humor myself, the message conveyed by this song felt very emotive to me. The genre of the music is more like narrative poetry delivering a message that pierces the heart and strikes a chord."

Upon asking Akash Goila about his approach as a music video director, he said, "My approach was making an impressive visual that shows people a different side of the freedom than they are aware of. Because of the pandemic situation, we were compelled to use limited resources, so I had to plan and act accordingly to come up with a light-hearted, sweet video that creates a big emotional impact and helps people see freedom in a different light."

Through Filmeraa Music, Akash Goila is dedicated to creating music that makes a difference. "Filmeraa Music is looking forward to collaborating with every such artist who has got a passion for music in them, who wants to bring about a change, who wants to create something out-of-the-box and produce fresh, soulful music." Regarding future projects, he said, "There's a huge catalogue coming up under Filmeraa Music where we intend to release a new video every week. All these musical pieces and videos will center around social causes. Filmeraa music intends to deliver music that matters and creates an impact on society."

We also had a brief chat with the heart and soul of 'Aazaadiyan Mili Mujhko', Paribhasha, upon her experience of working with Akash Goila. "Working with Akash Goila is fun and educative at the same time. I really like his style of work that involves proper strategizing, planning, and effortless execution. Moreover, because he doesn't fear failure, he's able to pull-off experiments successfully, which keeps the fun element intact for me as well." About her inspiration for this song, Paribhasha said, "The inspiration has been the journey of my life as well as the observation of lives around me, and looking back and thinking how far I have come in my own life. I am sure this is also true for most of the people when they look back and see the chain of changes in their own lives. Also, I have always asked myself, what is Azaadi, or what is real freedom? And I probably answered this question in the form of 'Aazaadiyan Mili Mujhko'."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever