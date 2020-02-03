Filmfare Awards 2020: Here's the complete nominations list

The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 Curtain Raiser was an ode to all the heroes behind the camera who create and curate the world-class cinematic experience. The night brought together some of the most scintillating talents of the Bollywood industry to bestow them with the ultimate cinematic honour of 'Black Lady'. While the grand ceremony is set to be hosted on 15th February in Guwahati, the show unveiled the nominations which shortlisted some of the most incredible performances and films of the year.

Best Film

Chhichhore

Gully Boy

Mission Mangal

Uri: The Surgical Strike

War

Best Film (Critics)

Article 15 (Anubhav Sinha)

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (Vasan Bala)

Photograph (Ritesh Batra)

Sonchiriya (Abhishek Chaubey)

The Sky Is Pink (Shonali Bose)

Best Director

Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Jagan Shakti (Mission Mangal)

Nitesh Tiwari (Chhichhore)

Siddharth Anand (War)

Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)

Akshay Kumar (Kesari)

Ayushmann Khurrana (Bala)

Hrithik Roshan (Super 30)

Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)

Shahid Kapoor (Kabir Singh)

Vicky Kaushal (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Critics' Award For Best Actor (Male)

Akshaye Khanna (Section 375)

Ayushmann Khurrana (Article 15)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photograph)

Rajkummar Rao (Judgementall Hai Kya)

Best Actor In Leading Role (Female)

Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy)

Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi)

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Good Newwz)

Priyanka Chopra (The Sky Is Pink)

Rani Mukerji (Mardaani 2)

Vidya Balan (Mission Mangal)

Critics' Award For Best Actor (Female)

Bhumi Pednekar (Sonchiriya)

Bhumi Pednekar (Saandh Ki Aankh)

Kangana Ranaut (Judgementall Hai Kya)

Radhika Madan (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota)

Sanya Malhotra (Photograph)

Taapsee Pannu (Saandh Ki Aankh)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male)

Diljit Dosanjh (Good Newwz)

Gulshan Devaiah (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota)

Manoj Pahwa (Article 15)

Ranvir Shorey (Sonchiriya)

Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)

Vijay Varma (Gully Boy)

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female)

Amrita Singh (Badla)

Amruta Subhash (Gully Boy)

Kamini Kaushal (Kabir Singh)

Madhuri Dixit (Kalank)

Seema Pahwa (Bala)

Zaira Wasim (The Sky Is Pink)

Best Music Album

Bharat - Vishal-Shekhar

Gully Boy - Ankur Tewari and Zoya Akhtar

Kabir Singh - Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra, Sachet-Parampara and Akhil Sachdeva

Kalank -Pritam

Kesari - Tanishk Bagchi, Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Chirantan Bhatt, Jasbir Jassi, Gurmoh and Jasleen Royal

Best Lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya - Kalank Nahi Ishq (Kalank)

Divine and Ankur Tewari - Apna Time Aayega (Gully Boy)

Irshad Kamil - Bekhayali (Kabir Singh)

Manoj Muntashir - Teri Mitti (Kesari)

Mithoon- Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage (Kabir Singh)

Tanishk Bagchi - Ve Maahi (Kesari)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh - Kalank Nahi (Kalank)

Arijit Singh - Ve Maahi (Kesari)

Nakash Aziz- Slow Motion (Bharat)

B Praak - Teri Mitti (Kesari)

Sachet Tandon - Bekhayali (Kabir Singh)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Neha Bhasin - Chashni (Bharat)

Parampara Thakur - Mere Sohneya (Kabir Singh)

Shilpa Rao - Ghungroo (War)

Shreya Ghoshal - Yeh Aaina (Kabir Singh)

Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade - Ghar More Pardesiya (Kalank)

Sona Mohapatra and Jyotica Tangri - Baby Gold (Saand Ki Aankh)

Best Dialogue

Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha And Gaurav Solanki

Bala- Niren Bhatt

Chichhore - Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Nikhil Mehrotra

Gully Boy - Vijay Maurya

Sonchiriya- Sudip Sharma

Super 30 - Sanjeev Dutta

Best Screenplay

Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha And Gaurav Solanki

Gully Boy - Reema Kagti And Zoya Akhtar

Mission Mangal - R Balki, Jagan Shakti, Nidhi Singh Dharma, Saket Kondiparthi

Saand Ki Aankh - Balwinder Singh Janjua

Section 375 - Manish Gupta And Ajay Bahl

Sonchiriya - Sudip Sharma

Best Original Story

Article 15 - Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki

Chhichhore - Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Nikhil Mehrotra

Gully Boy - Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota - Vasan Bala

Mission Mangal - Jagan Shakti

Sonchiriya - Abhishek Chaubey, Sudip Sharma

Debut Awards

Best Debut Director

Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Jagan Shakti (Mission Mangal)

Raaj Shaandilyaa (Dream Girl)

Tushar Hiranandani (Saand Ki Aankh)

Raj Mehta (Good Newwz)

Gopi Puthran (Mardaani 2)

Best Debut (Male)

Abhimanyu Dassani (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota)

Meezaan Jaffrey (Malaal)

Siddhant Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)

Vardhan Puri (Yeh Saali Aashiqui)

Vishal Jethwa (Mardaani 2)

Zaheer Iqbal (Notebook)

Best Debut (Female)

Ananya Panday (Student Of The Year 2)

Pranutan Bahl (Notebook)

Tara Sutaria (Student Of The Year 2)

Saiee Manjrekar (Dabangg 3)

Sharmin Segal (Malaal)

Shivaleeka Oberoi (Yeh Saali Aashiqui)

