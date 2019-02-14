Shahid Kapoor, Kajol, Karisma, Deepika Padukone step out in their glamorous best for an awards event
The 2019 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards took place on February 12. The night celebrated style and beauty and was attended by the who's who of Bollywood
The 2019 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards saw all of Bollywood dressing up in their best and walking the red carpet looking stylish and chic. Some of the celebs spotted at the event were Shahid Kapoor, Kajol, Karisma Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and many others. Out of the many awards that were given out that night, some caught out attention, like Hotstepper of the Year that was awarded to Vicky Kaushal. Trailblazer of Fashion was given to Karisma Kapoor, Timeless Beauty was given to Kajol, and the awards for Most Glamorous Stars were given away to Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in the female and male categories respectively.
The night celebrated style and beauty in all forms. We bring you some fun pictures and videos from the extravaganza, so check it out!
Vicky Kaushal after winning his award
View this post on Instagram
Deepika Padukone looked oh-so-gorgeous in her peach strapless gown
View this post on Instagram
Everyone's favourite onscreen jodi, Kajol with Shah Rukh Khan
View this post on Instagram
The ever-beautiful Karisma Kapoor posed with her award
Sonam Kapoor looked chic in her gothic avatar
Shahid Kapoor seemed to have experimented with his look. Do you like it?
View this post on Instagram
Diana Penty looked like something straight out of a fairytale
Kajol was bright and lovely in yellow
View this post on Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha posted a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone
View this post on Instagram
Money Shot ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ @deepikapadukone @iamsrk @filmfare #glamourandstyleawards #aboutlastnight
This aww moment when Deepika Padukone was called up on the stage to accept her award and she was so excited to see Ishaan Khatter
View this post on Instagram
Man of the moment Vicky Kaushal spoke about what glamour and style means to him
View this post on Instagram
Vicky Kaushal, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor caught in a candid moment
View this post on Instagram
Deepika Padukone shared what item of her clothing Ranveer Singh borrowed
View this post on Instagram
