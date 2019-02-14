Shahid Kapoor, Kajol, Karisma, Deepika Padukone step out in their glamorous best for an awards event

bollywood

The 2019 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards took place on February 12. The night celebrated style and beauty and was attended by the who's who of Bollywood

Karisma Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone at the Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2019. Pictures/Instagram

The 2019 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards saw all of Bollywood dressing up in their best and walking the red carpet looking stylish and chic. Some of the celebs spotted at the event were Shahid Kapoor, Kajol, Karisma Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and many others. Out of the many awards that were given out that night, some caught out attention, like Hotstepper of the Year that was awarded to Vicky Kaushal. Trailblazer of Fashion was given to Karisma Kapoor, Timeless Beauty was given to Kajol, and the awards for Most Glamorous Stars were given away to Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in the female and male categories respectively.

The night celebrated style and beauty in all forms. We bring you some fun pictures and videos from the extravaganza, so check it out!

Vicky Kaushal after winning his award

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) onFeb 13, 2019 at 9:59am PST

Deepika Padukone looked oh-so-gorgeous in her peach strapless gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onFeb 12, 2019 at 8:54am PST

Everyone's favourite onscreen jodi, Kajol with Shah Rukh Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) onFeb 12, 2019 at 9:36am PST

The ever-beautiful Karisma Kapoor posed with her award

Sonam Kapoor looked chic in her gothic avatar

Shahid Kapoor seemed to have experimented with his look. Do you like it?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) onFeb 13, 2019 at 3:41am PST

Diana Penty looked like something straight out of a fairytale

Kajol was bright and lovely in yellow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) onFeb 12, 2019 at 8:35am PST

Sonakshi Sinha posted a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

This aww moment when Deepika Padukone was called up on the stage to accept her award and she was so excited to see Ishaan Khatter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) onFeb 12, 2019 at 10:08am PST

Man of the moment Vicky Kaushal spoke about what glamour and style means to him

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) onFeb 12, 2019 at 10:00am PST

Vicky Kaushal, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor caught in a candid moment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) onFeb 12, 2019 at 9:48am PST

Deepika Padukone shared what item of her clothing Ranveer Singh borrowed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) onFeb 12, 2019 at 9:17am PST

Also read: Filmfare Awards 2018: Sonam Kapoor, Iulia Vantur walk the red carpet

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates