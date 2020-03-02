Filming of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-starrer Laxmmi Bomb complete

The shooting of Laxmmi Bomb, starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, is complete, the makers have announced. Producer Shabina Khan took to her Instagram Stories to share the news. "It's a wrap on 'Laxmmi Bomb'... Missed you @kiaraaliaadvani. Thank you everyone. See you in the cinemas 22:05:2020," Khan captioned a picture from the wrap party.

The film is the Hindi remake of 2011 Tamil horror-comedy "Kanchana". Directed by Raghav Lawrence, who also helmed the original, the movie also stars Ashwini Kalsekar, Sharad Kelkar, Manu Rishi, and Ayesha Raza.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabinaa (@shabskofficial) onFeb 29, 2020 at 11:52pm PST

"Laxmmi Bomb" is also produced by Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios, and Tusshar Kapoor. It is slated to be released on May 22.

