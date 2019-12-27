Filming wrapped up for Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham Singh

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Filming of Shoojit Sircar's next 'Sardar Udham Singh' starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role was wrapped up on Friday. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update on his Twitter account.

Filming complete... Final schedule of #SardarUdhamSingh was completed in #Europe... Stars #VickyKaushal in title role... Directed by Shoojit Sircar... Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar... 2 Oct 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/MiTi6JovYD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2019

The final schedule of the movie produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar was being filmed in Europe.

'Sardar Udham Singh' is the cinematic portrayal of the life of freedom fighter of the same name. Sardar Udham Singh is known for assassinating former lieutenant governor of Punjab, Michael O' Dwyer in 1940.

The assassination was intended to avenge the brutal Jallianwala Bagh massacre which took place in Amritsar on April 13, 1919.

Vicky Kaushal who was last seen as an army man in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' will be seen as Sardar Udham Singh in the film. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the film will hit the theatres on October 2 next year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates