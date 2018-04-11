Filmmaker Jon S Baird to direct O'Lucky Day

The film O'Lucky Day follows a career con man who poses as a leprechaun in an elaborate scheme of vengeance

Filmmaker Jon S Baird has come on board as a director for the Legendary Entertainment comedy O'Lucky Day, with Peter Dinklage in negotiations to star. While it is still not sure if Dinklage will feature in the film, he is on board to produce along with his business partner David Ginsberg through their production company Estuary Films.

Andrew Dodge wrote the script, reported Variety. The film follows a career con man who poses as a leprechaun in an elaborate scheme of vengeance. The movie was originally set up at Paramount, but Legendary quickly picked it up when the studio's rights to the pic expired.

