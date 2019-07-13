Filmmaker Radhakrishnan passes away at 61

regional-cinema

The 60-year-old Radhakrishnan suffered a cardiac arrest at his home here and passed away while on his way to the hospital. He had helmed films like Deshadanam, Karunam and Naalu Pennungal to name a few.

MJ Radhakrishnan. Pic/@santoshsivan

Seven-time Kerala State Film Award-winning cinematographer, M.J. Radhakrishnan passed away Friday evening at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, said industry sources. He leaves behind his wife, a son and daughter.

The 60-year-old cameraman suffered a cardiac arrest at his home here and passed away while on his way to the hospital. He had helmed films like Deshadanam, Karunam and Naalu Pennungal to name a few.

He began his film career as an assistant to ace filmmaker and cinematographer Shaji N.Karun. In a career spanning over a quarter of a century, he helmed 75 films, besides numerous documentaries and also worked for internationally acclaimed filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

His films have been screened at several prominent film festivals around the world including Cannes, Toronto, Chicago, Rhode Island and Rotterdam. One of his works, Marana Simhasanam (English: Throne of Death; French: Le Trone de la mort), won the Camra d'Or (Golden Camera Award) in the Un Certain Regard section at the 1999 Cannes Film Festival.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Radhakrishnan and said that the industry has lost a stalwart.

