Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee passes away, Manoj Bajpayee, Anubhav Sinha pay condolences

Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee, the man behind films like Road and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, passed away on July 17 in Jaipur after a prolonged illness. Manoj Bajapyee, who had worked with the director, took to his Twitter account to share this news. He tweeted- "My friend and director of Road ,Rajat Mukherjee passed away in the early hours today in Jaipur after a long battle with illness!!! Rest in peace Rajat !!Still can’t believe that we will never meet or discuss our work ever again.khush reh jaha bhi reh." (sic)

Have a look at his tweet right here:

My friend and director of Road ,Rajat Mukherjee passed away in the early hours today in Jaipur after a long battle with illness!!! Rest in peace Rajat !!Still can’t believe that we will never meet or discuss our work ever again.khush reh jaha bhi reh.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 19, 2020

Filmmkaer Hansal Mehta also took to his Twitter account to pay his condolences to Mukherjee, he said, "Just got news about the passing away of a dear friend. Rajat Mukherjee director of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road was a friend from our early, early struggles in Bombay. Many meals, many bottles of Old Monk consumed. Many more to consume in another world. Will miss you dear friend." (sic)

And Thappad and Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha also tweeted about the filmmaker, have a look right here:

Another friend gone too soon. Director Rajat Mukherjee (Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Road). He was dealing with multiple health situations past few months in Jaipur. Go well mate. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 19, 2020

May his soul rest in peace!

