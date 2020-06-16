Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan quits Twitter, calls it 'breeding ground for hate'

While 2020 has shown us how difficult a year can be, social media has only shown us that it can get worse. For trolls and those spreading hate on social media, especially on Twitter, it has been a field day every day. Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan, infuriated with this trend, has finally deleted his Twitter account.

Sharing his reasons for quitting Twitter, Khaitan took to Instagram to say, "Finally deleted my twitter account... I am surely inconsequential, in terms of followers and reach for the platform... but I believe every voice is important... hope such a powerful platform can evolve and reform to spread love and happiness... Praying for a peaceful world always..."

The specific reason for the filmmaker's move is not known. We do believe, however, it could be because of all the nasty comments and negative conversations that take place on social media on a regular basis.

Shashank Khaitan has movies like Dhadak, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Good Newwz, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, to his credit. His next film is titled Mr Lele, and will feature Varun Dhawan. The filmmaker has, however, updated his fans and followers that Mr Lele isn't happening right now.

"The film is not happening right now. No one by this name works for Dharma Productions," he said. "I have received messages from actors that someone called Nitesh Sharma is claiming to be a casting director," he added.

This is what he shared on Instagram: "Please be aware of all such people claiming to be from Dharma Productions. Mr Lele is not happening right now. We are not casting for it. Please do not get scammed by such frauds. Please take care. Be safe."

Mr Lele was a film starring Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor and was all set to release on January 1, 2021. However, the film has now been pushed till further announcement. Apparently, the film got pushed due to Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's date issues.

Earlier, a source revealed to mid-day, "It was getting increasingly impossible to get combination dates of the two actors. In the next few weeks, Varun will get busy with Sriram Raghavan's biopic on Arun Khetrapal. On her part, Janhvi will kick off promotions for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl later this month, followed by a long schedule of Karan Johar's period drama, Takht. The two actors had gone to Khaitan's residence last week to find a way out, but the conversation came to naught. The film could be revived at a later point, but it has been called off for the time being."

The first look poster of the film had been released. It starred Varun Dhawan wearing just boxer shorts and a fanny pack. Sharing the poster, Varun wrote, "MR Lele Maaza Lele @karanjohar & @shashankkhaitan! #MrLele aa raha hai aag lagaane with non-stop entertainment! Cyu in cinemas on 1st Jan 2021! @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies"

Well, we sure hope Mr Lele does get revived soon as it looks to be quite an entertainer!

