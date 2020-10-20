Search

Filmmakers complaining about OTT platforms, says Shekhar Kapur

Updated: 20 October, 2020 12:50 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Shekhar Kapur claims filmmakers are calling him to complain about OTT platform executives, who try to control them without any knowledge of the field.

Shekhar Kapur

With several films releasing digitally, Shekhar Kapur claims filmmakers are calling him to complain about OTT platform executives, who try to control them without any knowledge of the field.

Kapur, who is president of the Film and Television Institute of India Society and chairman of the institute's governing council, is trying to address the issue. "The executives need to undergo a producing and film appreciation course at the FTII as a prerequisite," Kapur tweeted.

With the coronavirus pandemic that resulted in a nation-wide shutdown of cinema halls, films have been releasing digitally on OTT platforms. Some of the films that released digitally during this period are Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Sadak 2, Gulabo Sitabo, Dil Bechara, Shakuntala Devi, and many others.

