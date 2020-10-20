Filmmakers complaining about OTT platforms, says Shekhar Kapur

With several films releasing digitally, Shekhar Kapur claims filmmakers are calling him to complain about OTT platform executives, who try to control them without any knowledge of the field.

Kapur, who is president of the Film and Television Institute of India Society and chairman of the institute's governing council, is trying to address the issue. "The executives need to undergo a producing and film appreciation course at the FTII as a prerequisite," Kapur tweeted.

So many filmmakers calling me complaining about production executives at Studios and OTT’s telling them what to do, but with no knowledge of filmmaking. I am going to suggest a ‘Producing and Film Appreciation Course’ at the @FTIIOfficial as prerequisite for studio executives — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) October 19, 2020

With the coronavirus pandemic that resulted in a nation-wide shutdown of cinema halls, films have been releasing digitally on OTT platforms. Some of the films that released digitally during this period are Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Sadak 2, Gulabo Sitabo, Dil Bechara, Shakuntala Devi, and many others.

