Films for change

The US Consulate is hosting a film festival that will showcase documentaries that deal with the theme of social change. There are nine films that will be screened, all part of a project helmed by Marc Ostrick, an Emmy-nominated filmmaker (in pic).

ON Today, 10.30 am

AT US Consulate General Mumbai, G Block, BKC

Email mumbaipublicaffairs@state.gov to RSVP

FREE

