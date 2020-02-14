Films for change

Search

Updated: Feb 13, 2020, 22:18 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

A film festival features socially-relevant documentaries

The US Consulate is hosting a film festival that will showcase documentaries that deal with the theme of social change. There are nine films that will be screened, all part of a project helmed by Marc Ostrick, an Emmy-nominated filmmaker (in pic).

ON Today, 10.30 am
AT US Consulate General Mumbai, G Block, BKC
Email mumbaipublicaffairs@state.gov to RSVP
FREE

