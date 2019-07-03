Films go indie

Search

Updated: Jul 03, 2019, 07:54 IST | The Guide Team

Catch a host of independent films

SCREENING

Catch a host of independent films that will be screened at a Khar venue. These include animated films such as Thatha’s Secret, directed by Sharanya Ramesh; Indian short films like Rishi Chandna’s much-acclaimed Tungrus (in pic); and BAFTA-winning shorts that include Barnaby Blackburn’s Wale and 73 Cows by Alex Lockwood.

On July 7, 7 pm
At The Habitat, Hotel Unicontinental, Khar West
Log on to insider.in
Entry Rs 499

