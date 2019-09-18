Filmy fundas
A two-day event dedicated to movies
Film enthusiasts, listen up. Attend Celebrate Cinema, a two-day event dedicated to all things movies. It involves 53 workshops and panel discussions on topics varying from acting, Bollywood dance to film editing hosted by directors and actors like Prakash Jha and Swara Bhaskar.
On September 20 and 21, 10 am
At Whistling Woods International, Filmcity, Goregaon East
Call 62716070
Cost Rs 100 per day
