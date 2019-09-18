Filmy fundas

Film enthusiasts, listen up. Attend Celebrate Cinema, a two-day event dedicated to all things movies. It involves 53 workshops and panel discussions on topics varying from acting, Bollywood dance to film editing hosted by directors and actors like Prakash Jha and Swara Bhaskar.

On September 20 and 21, 10 am

At Whistling Woods International, Filmcity, Goregaon East

Call 62716070

Cost Rs 100 per day

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates