Final batch of Mahul residents to reach BMC today, submit forms

The BMC had allotted 5,500 residences to project-affected people (PAPs) in the heavily air polluted Mahul area.

The last batch of Mahul residents will reach the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters on Friday to submit forms for alternative accommodation.

Over 3,000 forms have already been submitted at the civic body and the Mantralaya. The BMC had allotted 5,500 residences to project-affected people (PAPs) in the heavily air polluted Mahul area. In September, the high court (HC) ordered the government to provide alternative accommodation and deposit Rs 15,000 per month as rent and Rs 45,000 as a refundable deposit in the account of each occupant till alternative homes are allocated. BMC has time till December 12.

As it is reluctant to pay Rs 125 crore every year, BMC is currently preparing their case to present it before the Supreme Court.

Nandu Shinde, a Mahul resident said, "It is necessary to submit our application in the civic body and give its copy in Mantralaya. Anita Dhole, also one of the petitioners said more than 3,000 residents have already submitted their forms and the third and final batch will go and submit them on Friday.

On October 9, around 1,100 residents from Mahul came to BMC and 1,900 residents visited the headquarters on October 14.

