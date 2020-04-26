Final Fantasy VII changes the rules of a remake

Remakes are all the rage right now. Last week we had a look at Resident Evil 3 and this week its Final Fantasy VII. Like RE3 this one is a complete overhaul. However, RE3 was faithful to the original in every way. Here though, along with the makeover, the gameplay has also gone through some drastic changes. While this may sound like a bad idea to many, why mess with a classic? It actually works out in the game's favour.

A major focus of the game now is on the story, the things to do in between are essentially just fillers, so the user has something to do. The story is good, worth the 25-30 hours of gameplay it takes to finish the game in Classic mode.

It has also been expanded a lot more than the original. This isn't even the complete game, in fact. Just a small part of the original. We may be in for some more chapters in the future.

Unlike the original, this one has taken time to flesh out characters and add additional side quests. I would argue it is a better experience and could even mean a better FFVII story line than the original adventure.

The combat has also been simplified and you can shift between players in your team allowing the combat to change all in real time. You can even shift modes in the player that will enhance effectiveness while sacrificing protection, very useful with bosses. Each boss in the game is a beast on its own; you have to figure out the timing and nuances to get through. In comparison the original game was turn-based combat.

You can still use spells and items while the combat is on; it momentarily slows down so you can use it. The onscreen effects, combats and special moves are something you would expect from a modern game.

While this isn't the FFVII remake that many fans were expecting, it is a really good take nonetheless. It gives both veterans and newbies a chance to enjoy a classic without being tied down by the limitations of the older game.

Rating: 4.5/5

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platform: PS4

Price: Rs 3,999

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news